Tech Lead Mobile
2023-09-06
As a Team Lead (Mobile Platform) at Mendi, you will be instrumental in guiding our mobile development team to new heights. You will have the opportunity to shape the future of cognitive wellness technology, work with a team of passionate professionals, and make a meaningful impact on people's lives globally.
You will:
Lead and mentor a team of app developers, fostering collaboration and professional growth.
Collaborate with Product Owners to ensure project milestones, quality standards, and risk management.
Possess a deep understanding of the product tech stack and provide technical support to developers.
Design cost-effective, stable, and scalable software architectures, enforce code standards, and conduct code reviews.
Promote open communication and collaboration across teams, keeping stakeholders informed.
Contribute to technological strategies, roadmaps, and innovation plans, advocating for cutting-edge tools.
Coach and mentor team members, fostering professional development and continuous learning.
Ensure rigorous testing procedures are followed throughout the software development lifecycle.
You are:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field (Master's preferred).
Proven experience in mobile application development, with expertise in iOS and Android platforms.
Strong leadership skills and experience managing technical teams.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
Proficiency in agile methodologies and project management tools.
Deep knowledge of software architecture and design principles.
Familiarity with modern development tools and technologies.
Commitment to quality and a passion for staying up to date with industry trends.
About Mendi
Mendi is a pioneering Swedish neurotech startup and a global leader in the exciting field of cognitive wellness. Our mission is to democratise neurotechnology, making it accessible to people worldwide and empowering them to enhance their mental wellbeing. We're passionate about revolutionising brain health and improving mental acuity on a global scale.
