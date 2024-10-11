Tech Lead
Sinch is a global leader in cloud communications, helping businesses connect with their customers on their mobile phones. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year. Our technology powers the world's leading communications platforms.
Tech Lead for RCS Backend Team Role Overview
We are looking for a passionate leader to run a motivated and focused team that take pride in delivery of quality software. This means you will get to use a combination of strong people skills and technical skills. You have a solid understanding of current best practices in software engineering field and a self-experienced background in software development.
Key competences include strong people skills, organisation skills, attention to detail, ability to drive multiple tasks and ability to analyse and present complex matters in a clear manner and to build trust with internal stakeholders.
Requirements
5+ years of experience in working with software development - preferably with distributed systems
Backend expertise using Java and Spring Boot
Micro-service cloud competence and message brokers: AWS, Kubernetes, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Redis
Code quality focus including code reviews
Mentoring the team members
A bachelor's degree within Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent
Experience working in an international environment in English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
