2024-09-13
PostNord Group AB is a leading provider of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region.
The Nordic Support department is responsible for enabling and ensuring the service management in Group function IT. The unit contributes with designing processes, concepts and implementing them in the service management areas to ensure that the processes provide desired business result.
Position Overview:
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and rapidly changing environment at one of the Nordic region 's largest companies? Are you interested to lead guide and support a team of system administrators and engineers toward achieving specific goals and objective this is the job for you!
As a Team Lead in System Operations, you will be responsible for leading a team of system administrators and engineers to ensure the smooth functioning and reliability of the organization's IT infrastructure. Your primary focus will be on managing daily operations, coordinating tasks, and providing technical guidance to team members. You will play a pivotal role in optimizing system performance, implementing best practices, and driving continuous improvement initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.
Key Responsibilities:
- Team Leadership: Lead and mentor a team of system administrators and engineers offshore.
- Goal Setting: Define team goals, objectives, and priorities aligned with organizational objectives.
- Incident and Problem Management: Lead incident response efforts and conduct root cause analysis for major incidents.
- Change Management: Manage change requests and coordinate system changes, ensuring adherence to processes.
- Performance Monitoring: Implement monitoring tools and analyze system metrics to optimize performance.
- Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of system configurations and procedures.
- Knowledge Sharing: Promote knowledge sharing and best practices within the team.
We are looking for you who have
- Fundamental knowledge in AWS cloud platform, DevOps, cloud operations
- Jira software, confluence and service management
- Prior experience as team lead in a global organization
- ITIL principles and foundation knowledge
- MS Office
Meritorious experience:
- Knowledge in Azure cloud platform
- Team lead experience preferably in a technology or cybersecurity environment
We believe you are curious and motivated to learn new things - open to opportunities for further training and education. Strong communication skills, with the ability to engage team.
We Offer You:
- Work in a Nordic and dynamic environment
- Wellness allowance & access to the office 's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord 's own personnel foundation https://www.postnordplus.com/
- Great occupational pension terms
- Great development opportunities
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at http://www.postnord.com/
Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. In this recruitment, PostNord collaborates with Experis IT, which has extensive experience in recruiting IT specialists and managers. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Recruitment Consultants Carina Eyoma at mailto:carina.eyoma@se.experis.com
, +46 73-086 22 75 and Pia Boström mailto:pia.bostrom@se.experis.com
, +46 70-3146866
We look forward to receive your application! The last application date, 2024-09-18
For union representatives, visit: https://group.postnord.com/sv/karriar/fragor-och-svar/facklig-kontakt/
