Team & Fleet Manager Embraer And B737
2024-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Sigtuna
Team & Fleet Manager Embraer & B737
The Engineering department within the CAMO is looking for an experienced and motivated Embraer an B737 Fleet Manager to join a dynamic organization and a highly reputable flag carrier. The right candidate will have the skills and personality to lead team of eight engineers and be responsible for Reliability, Maintenance program and technical publications and also have experience, knowledge and attitude to support fleet manager role of two aircraft types - Embraer and B737.
Position is a combined fleet manager and team leader role with direct responsibility of staff, work management and administrative management duties. You will work close with all teams in SAS CAMO as well with SAS Part-145 department. Main tasks are to lead, delegate and prioritize workload within three teams and ensuring the efficient and safe operation of the fleets handled. This role involves a wide range of responsibilities, including technical, operational, and strategic aspects. Fleet manager is responsible for regulatory compliance, coordinating technical support, performance monitoring, training, and development needs.
As a Fleet Manager for Embraer & B37 at SAS, you will
• Secure delivery of all engineering tasks related to continuing airworthiness as defined in CAME within own engineering area of functional responsibility.
• Secure timely management of safety, quality and ARC reports and follow up that appropriate corrective actions are implemented and effective.
• Secure that all maintenance data and documentation prepared and followed up by own Engineering Team meets set standards.
• Lead own Engineering Team to secure development of desired team culture, continuous team members development in terms of their skills and competences, identification and nurturing of team members with high potential, incentivize team members to become "second lines" to more senior staff in specific areas.
• Lead and mentor Senior Engineers, ensuring that each of them is successful in their specific responsibilities, and can also act as effective delegates /redundancies of the Team Manager in specific areas.
• Perform annual assessments of staff within own Engineering Team to ensure that staff objectives are met with respect to knowledge, skills, and attitude.
• Perform periodical process confirmation within own Engineering Team to ensure that processes and procedures are effective and followed.
• Liaise with authorities for matters concerning assigned fleet on behalf of NP Continuing Airworthiness and Head of Engineering.
• Secure that all applicable maintenance and authority requirements are implemented at assigned fleet or engines/APU, including but not limited to airworthiness directives, latest MPD revisions, etc.
• Secure internal involvement and focus on relevant maintenance or financial activities/projects/events for designated aircraft fleet or engines/APU (including participation in relevant daily/weekly/monthly planning and/or performance meetings and forums).
To be successful, we believe you should have
• University degree within aviation, or other relevant background from the aviation industry. Additional education within business administration is desirable.
• Minimum 5 years of relevant experience within aviation industry, whereof minimum 2 years in an appropriate management position, working at minimum a tactical level. In your previous management position(s) we believe you have gained experience in team leadership and development
• Knowledge in EASA Part-M & Part-145 regulations
• Relevant experience of aircraft types EMB190/195/B737
• Practical experience of managing large contracts with suppliers and internally, with associated budget processes and cost saving programs.
• Practical experience of business transformations and change management.
• Practical experience of working with AMOS maintenance management system.
• Fluent in English - verbally and written.
• Strong skills in IT systems and tools.
As a person you are
• Proactive Problem Solver
• Adaptable
• Strong Communicator
• A team player with strong collaboration skills
• Detail-oriented
Other of Importance
• Deadline for application: September 25th. Applications will be handled continuously. We only accept applicaitons through our careerpage.
• Desired startdate: As soon as possible.
• Position: Fulltime and permanent, with a 6 month probation period
• This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm). Travel is to be expected in this role.
For questions regarding the recruitment, contact hiring manager Vladimir Dodic at Vladimir.dodic@sas.se
