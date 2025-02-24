Team Manager Range
2025-02-24
We are looking for a Range Team Manager in RA Cooking & Eating - it's a combined roll, supporting at times as Product Developer - it's a great opportunity for a Product Developer with extensive experience within product development to take the next step
If you love working in a fast-paced environment and enjoy taking on greater business responsibility and ownership, then this role is perfect for you!
To cook and eat together is for many a way to share, not only a meal, but also to hang out together, share stories, traditions, discussions, and opinions. It's a social activity, full of life and energy. Our goal is to support the many people in their everyday cooking and eating activities and deliver a wide range of products, designed for both cooking healthy in a sustainable way, and enjoying eating them together.
We are a team of about 50 colleagues who work across the Cooking & Eating business. Together we focus on developing an excellent cooking & eating offer to enable a healthy, sustainable, and enjoyable life around food. For the many people and always with the low price in mind. At Cooking Eating, we pride ourselves on our close-knit, collaborative team where every member's contribution is valued.
As Team Manager/Product Developer you will report to the Range Manager and play a key role in shaping the future of our Range function at Cooking & Eating. You will be responsible for leading and developing both business and people. In close collaboration with your manager, you will define your business scope and how you can create the best pre-conditions for your team to succeed.
You are guided by IKEA values and your strong leadership capabilities as you lead by example and act as role model, coach and motivate your coworkers in your daily behaviors. You are comfortable leading your team in change and constant transformation. Staying close to your team, assign tasks and responsibilities and closely follow through, whilst creating a culture of developing business and people together.
In this assignment you:
Act as a strong business partner, demonstrating initiative and the courage to question and challenge various topics.
Drive the leadership and competence agenda by identifying needs and gaps and building development plans to meet both short- and long-term business needs.
Proactively contribute your expertise and resources to product development within and across Range Areas and in creating the Range and Portfolio plan.
Lead product development projects with vision and action, focusing on delivering profitable business results and meeting our goals.
Transform knowledge of life at home into actionable product insights, ensuring our products meet customer needs.
Utilize strong communication skills to share relevant information, listen actively, inspire confidence, and build networks and strong relationships
Qualifications
In order to be successful, you need to work closely with project teams and be capable of visualizing ideas and concepts in a simple, clear and inspirational way to bring people on board, you will have overall interaction with colleagues throughout the whole IKEA value chain and supplier. This role may require traveling.
You are genuinely interested in people's life at home and product development, with a talent for viewing things from a consumer's perspective and envisioning concepts that have yet to come to life.
You also have several years of experience in working with product design development and range building with an entrepreneurial approach. We see that you are an expert in current trends / movements, colors, materials and customer need.
Application and practicalities
Apply no later than March 10. Apply for the role by uploading your CV in Smartrecruiters (note; due to GDPR we are not able to handle any application via mail). Instead of a motivational letter please include your answers to these three questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
What inspires you when developing the IKEA Range and where do you find it?
Please keep your answers short and concise. We are looking forward to receiving your application!
