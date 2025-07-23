Team Manager Range
2025-07-23
In Range Area Home organization, we believe your home should be a place to recharge and relax. Starting your day frantically searching for keys or navigating a messy hallway immediately adds stress. Organizing your space can be tricky - that's where we come in. Our products may not solve all problems, but we promise to offer functional, beautiful and affordable lifesavers that make the everyday just a little bit easier.
Right now we are looking for a Team Manager Range to join our Range team in Range Area Home organization.
Job Description
We are looking for you who have both a curiosity to learn and a strong background in product development within IKEA. You have a passion for life at home, home furnishing, design, and business development. Most importantly, you are eager to develop people, you have a curious mindset and a genuine interest in finding better ways.
As Team Manager, you will report to the Range Manager and play a key role in shaping the future of our Range. You will be responsible for leading and developing both business and people. You are guided by IKEA values and your strong leadership capabilities makes you a great role model, coach and inspiration for the team around you.
As a Team Manager Range, you are responsible for:
The co-creation of the HFB-plan and to lead certain aspects of the range content within
The co-creation of the Range plan and the pre-conditions to execute the plan through the HFB portfolio
Managing, leading, and developing the range team in the Range Area, including recruitment and succession planning whilst creating a culture of developing business and people together
Setting the pre-conditions for the range team to collaborate within and across HFBs and with relevant stakeholders outside of HFBs/Ras
Contributing to a strong collaborative and inclusive climate enabling high performing happy teams
Being a strong business partner, demonstrating initiative and the courage to question and challenge various topics
Proactively contributing your expertise and resources to product development within and across Range Areas and in creating the Range and Portfolio plan
Utilizing strong communication skills to share relevant information, listen actively, inspire confidence, and build networks and strong relationships
Qualifications
You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in working with product design development and range building with an entrepreneurial approach
You get energy following current trends / movements, colors, materials and are equally curious about customer needs
Motivated and passionate about leading and developing people and making them excel in a constantly changing international working environment
Strong ability to see the bigger picture, identify relevant stakeholders, interact, and build strong relationships across
Strong ability to communicate, visualize and inspire in a clear way
Good ability to nurture a creative culture, enthusiasm, co-creation and growing the IKEA spirit
Degree level education in design, design management, assortment (range) management, product management, product development, or equivalent
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult, Sweden. We do offer the possibility to work from home but embrace collaboration why it is important that you can be at our office the majority of the time.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025. Please note that we connect back to you during August, after the vacation period.
Instead of a motivational letter please including your answers to these three questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
What inspires you when developing the IKEA Range and where do you find it?
Please keep your answers short and concise. We are looking forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
