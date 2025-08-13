Team leader electrical engineering
2025-08-13
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Senior Engineering Manager.
Your Role and Responsibilities
We are on a journey towards sustainable electrification. Mining is a key component of this journey, necessary to both supply steel for new, effective energy production, and to get the minerals needed for the increasing battery production. We partner with our customers to deliver the most energy efficient way of extracting ore. Now you have a great opportunity to join our local engineering team in Sweden. As Team Leader Electrical Engineer within Hoisting, you will work closely with the sales organization as well as the complete project organization to provide direction to the engineering team with a focus on time delivery, quality, and margin improvement. Additionally, you will:
Drive team performance to ensure that the deliverables are met on time and as per the set contract specifications and safety and quality requirements.
Create and deliver work plans, resource requirements, proposals, engineering estimates, and risk and opportunity analyses.
Drive consistent development of processes and practices based on customer feedback.
Resolve complex technical issues both remotely and at customer sites in Europe and elsewhere. Travels expected around 10%.
Qualifications for the Role
University degree in Electrical Engineering and/or minimum 5 years experience in electrical plant design is preferable - but in this position your personality traits will be valued just as high as formal education and experience.
Great drive and ambition, with a positive attitude and the aspiration to make a difference.
Strong communication and people skills, with the ability to listen and understand customer needs in order to assist in building long-term relationships.
In this role, written and spoken skills in both English and Swedish is required.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take the lead, share bold ideas, and shape real outcomes. You'll grow through hands-on experience, mentorship, and learning that fits your goals. Here, your work doesn't just matter, it moves things forward.
ABB offers a full range of benefits to help you thrive at work and beyond.
More about us
Process Industries division delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across industries. Engineering and delivering automation solutions from device to monitoring and control make our customers get more out of their investment; digitalization solutions including collaborative operations and augmented reality help improve plant and enterprise productivity, reduce maintenance and energy costs. Our engineering, project management, services and solutions portfolio covers a wide range of industries - Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Aluminum and Cement, Data centers and Food and Beverage.
Recruiting Manager, Oscar Eklundh, +46 702 636 446 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621 34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621 34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621 34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46724612314.
You are welcome to apply the latest by August 31st. We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Be part of something bigger. This is where progress is powered, teams initiate action, and we move the world forward together. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
