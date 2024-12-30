Team Leader
2024-12-30
YOUR ROLE
Our operation in Boras have an excellent opportunity for a Warehouse Team Leader to work the afternoon shift, where you will be responsible for leading a team to achieve business performance through focusing on continuous improvement and promoting a culture of employee engagement and motivation.
Monday - Thursday 12:40pm - 21:30pm and Sunday 7:10am - 15:00pm.
WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO?
Ensure that tasks are performed efficiently and in line with established standards, discuss and implement improvements.
Participate in production in the operational activities (e.g. picking, packing, forklift driving), terminal work and administrative work.
Own the planning and scheduling of task rotations and assignments for the team
Train and develop team members, including onboarding new staff in the department
Create quick reference guides for new team members (TL plans time for this, while FA handles the training).
Monitor and report to improve productivity, ensuring actions align with outcomes.
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
To be successful in this role, you will have previous experience gained within a logistics environment. You will have the ability lead a team focusing on business results and continuous improvement. It is essential you have MHE licenses including, FLT. IT is important, you are able to collaborate effectively and find solutions to work related challenges whilst remaining calm under pressure.
WHAT DO WE HAVE TO OFFER?
With a genuine culture of reward and recognition, we want our employees to grow, develop and be part of our journey. There's no doubt that you will be compensated for your hard work and commitment, so if you'd like to work for one of the top Logistics providers in the world, then please do get in touch to find your next role.
ABOUT TOMORROW
We value your professional and personal growth. That's why we share plenty of career opportunities for you to thrive within CEVA. Join CEVA for a challenging career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ceva Logistics Mobility AB
(org.nr 556540-5296)
Vevgatan 18 (visa karta
)
504 64 BORÅS Jobbnummer
9082668