Team Lead - Scientific Software Development
2023-08-22
Are you a skilled Computer Scientist or Bioinformatician eager to join a leading global R&D organisation and contribute to improving the lives of millions worldwide? Do you also have experience in leading and motivating a great team of scientists? If yes, this might be the position for you!
We invite you to join our Discovery Sciences department, as a Team Lead for Scientific Software Development, where we employ ground-breaking science to discover and develop innovative medicines. In this new position, you will lead a team of software developers to build and manage computational tools for drug discovery research, such as lab automation software, complex biomedical datasets, bioinformatics pipelines, cloud computing, AI applications, and more.
This position is located within the Data Sciences & Quantitative Biology department. In partnership with our experimentalist colleagues and other data scientists, we provide computational analysis and solutions to enable and improve output from our technical platforms driving our drug discovery efforts.
Feel free to watch our Data Sciences & Quantitative Biology film to get to know the team and our department better: A Life-changing day - Meet our Quantitative Biology team at AstraZeneca
What you will do:
As a Team Lead - Scientific Software Development you will;
* Gain exposure to groundbreaking scientific advancements, from gene therapies to AI-driven tools.
* Lead and grow a lean, distributed team of software developers across multiple locations.
* Supervise the development of complex scientific software for the needs of drug discovery.
* Establish bi-directional communication and proactively collaborate with scientists from various fields to support cutting-edge drug discovery research and address their computing needs.
* Oversee day-to-day activities for a wide range of software development initiatives. Ensure that the team's performance aligns with KPIs and budget constraints.
* Provide strategic and tactical guidance to the team. Ensure technical solutions are fit for purpose.
* Assume responsibility for ensuring that technical solutions are fit-for-purpose and effectively address scientific objectives.
* Serve as the primary point of contact for incident management and associate escalations.
* Establish and maintain software best practices and documentation.
* Negotiate with software vendors and assist scientific staff in selecting and acquiring scientific software.
Essential in the role:
* PhD in Computer Science, Bioinformatics, Applied Mathematics, Computational Biology, or similar.
* A solid understanding of modern software development standard processes and familiarity with contemporary computing, including CI/CD, microservices, container technologies, scientific cloud computing, and front-end technologies.
* Proven experience writing clean, high-performance code in at least one major programming language, such as Python, C++, JavaScript, or similar.
* Experience in a scientific environment, preferably within the pharmaceutical industry.
* Strong project management and communication skills. Understanding of modern project management practices - Agile, ShapeUp, etc.
* Experience with people management is desirable.
We see our new colleague as motivated to work effectively in a collaborative team and environment and you demonstrate an ability to work across scientific fields to drive project success. You have a keen interest in unravelling the complexities of human biology and a passion for joining our mission to support our patients. We strongly believe that everyone contributes with a unique set of competencies.
Why AstraZeneca?
With more than 2,800 employees from over 70 countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthroughs come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life.
So, what's next? If this sounds like your next challenge - apply today!
Welcome with your application but send it to us no later than 3rd September, 2023.
For more information about the position please contact Petr Volkov, Director - Quantitative Biology SE, at petr.volkov@astrazeneca.com
.
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
About BioPharmaceuticals R&D: https://www.astrazeneca.com/r-d.html
