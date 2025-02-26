Team Coordinator - IT Service Desk
2025-02-26
Are you ready to take on a leadership role where your work has a direct impact on service quality and team performance? We are looking for a Team Coordinator to lead the daily operations of our IT Service Desk. If you have experience in IT support, enjoy structure, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, this could be your next step.
As Team Coordinator, you will be responsible for coaching a team of six IT Service Desk Technicians. Your focus will be to structure the daily work, facilitate stand-up meetings, plan schedules, handle escalations, and ensure that SLAs and internal routines are followed. The role does not include formal personnel responsibility but focuses on coordinating and supporting the team in daily operations. You will also act as Incident Manager on a rotating schedule, taking the lead during high-priority incidents. Working with statistics and automation, you will continuously improve processes to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction. A key part of the role is to strengthen collaboration between Service Desk and development teams, driving initiatives to improve workflows and communication.
To succeed in this role, you need to be structured, proactive, and confident in leading and supporting a team. You have a problem-solving mindset and a strong ability to coordinate tasks in a dynamic environment. You will play an essential role in ensuring smooth operations while driving continuous improvements.
Who you are:
Minimum 5 years of experience in IT Service Desk or IT Support
At least 1 year of leadership experience as a Team Lead, Coordinator, or similar
Strong ability to prioritize, structure, and coordinate in a fast-paced environment
Experience with ServiceNow ITSM (meritorious)
Fluent in English
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and a team of around 700 colleagues, we are committed to delivering long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Being named a career company for the past six years, we have a strong focus on emphasizing both personal and professional growth. With an inclusive and diverse culture, we create a workplace where employees are valued, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential.
Join an internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from countries such as South Africa, Australia, Iran, Germany, New Zealand, the US, and India. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
