Teacher, Textiles, Ages 9 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Upplands Väsby
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan Upplands Väsby is now seeking a Crafts / Textiles teacher with start in August 2023.
IES Upplands Väsby opened up in August of 2020 and since then we have expanded to two classes per year-group from FSKL-Year 9. Due to our continued expansion, we seek a qualified and creative crafts teacher.
Key qualifications are:
• A current teaching licence (or equivalent higher education from abroad)
• Dedication to our core values and vision (providing a safe and orderly environment where teachers can teach and students can learn)
• Fluency in the English language (Fluency in Swedish is not required, but merited as it is appreciated in a bilingual classroom)
This presents an exciting opportunity for a candidate interested in working in a stimulating and rewarding international environment. We invite applications from enthusiastic, motivated and certified teachers who would like to join our cooperative team!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13
Emma Marshall emma.marshall.vasby@engelska.se
