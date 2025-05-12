Teacher, Spanish
2025-05-12
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Spanish Teacher to IES Örebro
Internationella Engelska Skolan Örebro opened in 2003 and offers outstanding bilingual education to around 620 students between grades 4-9, and fulfilling career opportunities for around 65 employees.
Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. We have teachers from all corners of the world. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results.
At IES Örebro we are a team that pulls in the same direction. To enjoy working with us, you should share our belief in the importance of clear values, collegial learning and common routines and approaches.
Job DescriptionWe are looking for a qualified teacher of Spanish for grades 6-9 for a full-time position.The position involves teaching Spanish to students of different ages and backgrounds, where you contribute to creating a dynamic and inclusive learning environment. You are committed to your subject and driven to challenge all students to do their very best.
Main tasks include, but are not limited to:
• Teach Spanish
• Provide continuous feedback to students and guardians on student progress
• Actively contribute to upholding the school's values and vision
• Collaborate with other language teachers and actively contribute to the team's development
• Collaborate with the student care team and special educators as needed
• Mentorship duties
Who are you?
• You have a Swedish lärarlegitimation in Spanish
• Have experience in teaching this subject
• Teach in the target language but have a good knowledge of Swedish and English
• Have a passion for teaching and motivating students to achieve their goals
• Have the ability to create an inclusive learning environment for students
• You have knowledge of and share the values and ethos of the International English School.
• You are enthusiastic, committed and a team player
Applications are only accepted via the IES Careers database. The position is a ferietjänst (100%) starting August 2025, with a probation period of 6 months which automatically converts into tillsvidare (until further notice) employment after that period. Interviews will happen on an ongoing basis, so the position may be filled before the deadline for applications. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://orebro.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Örebro Kontakt
Elisabeth Pettersson elisabeth.pettersson.orebro@engelska.se 019- 765 22 40 Jobbnummer
9334367