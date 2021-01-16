Teacher, Science, Ages 14 - 16 - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Karlstad
Teacher, Science, Ages 14 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Karlstad
2021-01-16
Visa alla grundskolelärarjobb i Karlstad, Hammarö, Forshaga, Grums
Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Karlstad
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are now looking for a qualified and experienced Science teacher, Y 7-9. Included in the work description, aside from common teacher tasks such as mentoring, planning, teaching, marking, and follow-ups, is developing the teaching and learning in Science in a bilingual environment.
As a person you are flexible, a dedicated team player and have a positive approach to your subject which leads to you being creative and willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students. You have the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style are the key to your student's success.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Temporary employment 6 months or longer
Publiceringsdatum
2021-01-16
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5526536
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Karlstad
2021-01-16
Visa alla grundskolelärarjobb i Karlstad, Hammarö, Forshaga, Grums
Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Karlstad
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are now looking for a qualified and experienced Science teacher, Y 7-9. Included in the work description, aside from common teacher tasks such as mentoring, planning, teaching, marking, and follow-ups, is developing the teaching and learning in Science in a bilingual environment.
As a person you are flexible, a dedicated team player and have a positive approach to your subject which leads to you being creative and willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students. You have the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style are the key to your student's success.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Temporary employment 6 months or longer
Publiceringsdatum
2021-01-16
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5526536