Teacher, Science, Ages 14 - 16 - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Karlstad
Teacher, Science, Ages 14 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Karlstad
2021-01-16

Visa alla grundskolelärarjobb i Karlstad, Hammarö, Forshaga, Grums
Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Karlstad

Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.

More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se


We are now looking for a qualified and experienced Science teacher, Y 7-9. Included in the work description, aside from common teacher tasks such as mentoring, planning, teaching, marking, and follow-ups, is developing the teaching and learning in Science in a bilingual environment.

As a person you are flexible, a dedicated team player and have a positive approach to your subject which leads to you being creative and willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students. You have the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style are the key to your student's success.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Temporary employment 6 months or longer

Publiceringsdatum
2021-01-16

Ersättning
Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
5526536

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB:

 
Populära jobb
kock
pizzabagare
Gruppchef Transportplanering
Tandsköterska, specialistkliniken p ...
Tandsköterska, Trädgårdsgatan Skövd ...
Serviceelektriker sökes till ett sp ...
Pizzabagare
Driven bilförsäljare med stort bili ...
Butiksansvarig säljare svets
Sales Acceleration Recruiter
Säljare för Com Hem (B2C)
Affärsutvecklare med/utan erfarenhe ...
Driftig och erfaren kökschef
Engagerad psykolog med digital fing ...
Service Desk 5 st
Populära nyckelord
Husvagnar
Hudiksvall
Civilingenjör
Indiska
Serbiska
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Sparta Kungarna AB
Tangra AB
Hästholmen mat, pub och evenemang A ...
Salesonomics AB
Step by step stöd M AB
Thermostar Sverige AB
iSales AB
Releconomy AB
Unitell Solutions AB
Grytsberg Säteri AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se