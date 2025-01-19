Teacher, Music, Ages 12 - 16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Bromma is a school for grades 4-9 with 945 students and 100 staff. Our three music teachers are part of the school's Music Department. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. Our school is located at Brommaplan, 15 minutes from the city centre, close to buses and the subway.
IES Bromma is a community of professionals and whether new to teaching or an experienced educator, you will have the opportunity to develop.
We are looking for a qualified music teacher for grades 4-9 to join us in April 2025 until February 2026. This is a cover for parental leave.
You must be knowledgeable and passionate about teaching and developing a music program that inspires students. You have documented experience in vocal instruction as well as leading a choir. We are looking for someone who has proficiency in teaching students piano and guitar, as well as developing individual student's singing and song performances. As a music teacher you not only are responsible for teaching your students in the classroom, but also showcasing student music in the school.
You are a leader in the classroom with the tools to create a calm learning environment. You differentiate your teaching to meet the needs of all your students. Continuous formative feedback to students ensures the students steady development and is a natural part of your teaching.
As a teacher you are flexible and a dedicated team player, and have a passion for not only teaching your subject but also creating a relationship with your students and colleagues. As a mentor to 16 students you will support them to realise their full potential, whatever their background.
Great emphasis is placed on personal qualities.
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter via IES Careers. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible.

We look forward to reading your application!
We look forward to reading your application! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-28
