Teacher, Mathematics, Technology, Yr 5 (Maternity cover HT23)
2023-05-05
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Hässelby is located in Hässelby Strand, just outside the city of Stockholm, a short walk from Grimsta nature reserve. Our school serves approximately 570 students from grades 4 to 9. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. Our school is a safe and calm environment where teachers can teach and students learn, and we are committed to helping every child reach their full potential.
We are looking for a qualified Mathematics and Technology teacher for grade 5 to join us on August 7th. The position is a maternity cover during the fall term 2023.
You must be knowledgeable and passionate about your subject. You are a leader in the classroom with the tools to create a calm learning environment. You differentiate your teaching to meet the needs of all your students. As a mentor to 16 students you will support them to realise their full potential, whatever their background.
Short section on role specifics. e.g. Required:
• Teaching licence/registration with relevant higher education from outside of Sweden (TEFL/CELTA are not sufficient) or Swedish "lärarlegitimation"
• Fluency in the English language
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible.
