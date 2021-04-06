Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 12 - 16 - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Huddinge
Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 12 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Huddinge
2021-04-06
Visa alla grundskolelärarjobb i Huddinge, Botkyrka, Stockholm, Salem
Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Huddinge
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan is one of the largest free school organization in Sweden, with thirty nine schools across the country. Internationella Engelska Skolan Huddinge has 640 students in grades 6-9. The school is bilingual with instructions in both Swedish and English. We are located between Visättra and Solgård in Huddinge, Stockholm, which is an area undergoing major development.
Our Educational Philosophy:
To command the English language, the key to the world
A safe and orderly environment, in which teachers can teach and students learn
High academic expectations
More information about our school can be found on https://huddinge.engelska.se.
We are currently looking for an extraordinary Math teacher to join our fantastic team for the 2021/22 Academic Year!
About the position:
You will be teaching Math in English to groups of year 7-9 students.
You will also work, in cooperation with the colleagues in your Math team, to plan and execute meaningful and exciting lessons for students in years 7-9.
You will work to uphold the values and ethos of the school; you will establish and maintain a calm learning environment, set high academic expectations, and work to promote bilingualism in your daily work.
You will also work as a mentor for 16 students, helping them to set and work towards social and academic goals.
In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be good role models for our students.
Who are we looking for:
A qualified, professional teacher with Swedish läralegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelors degree and teaching qualification.
A motivated team player who is positive, cooperative, and focused on development and improvement.
Teaching will be in English, so you should be very comfortable and fluent in speaking in English.
You will follow the Swedish national curriculum so an understanding of Swedish is valuable although not required.
Please send your CV and application letter to the recruitment team at work.huddinge@engelska.se, with the reference "Math Teacher".
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5673189
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Huddinge
2021-04-06
Visa alla grundskolelärarjobb i Huddinge, Botkyrka, Stockholm, Salem
Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Huddinge
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan is one of the largest free school organization in Sweden, with thirty nine schools across the country. Internationella Engelska Skolan Huddinge has 640 students in grades 6-9. The school is bilingual with instructions in both Swedish and English. We are located between Visättra and Solgård in Huddinge, Stockholm, which is an area undergoing major development.
Our Educational Philosophy:
To command the English language, the key to the world
A safe and orderly environment, in which teachers can teach and students learn
High academic expectations
More information about our school can be found on https://huddinge.engelska.se.
We are currently looking for an extraordinary Math teacher to join our fantastic team for the 2021/22 Academic Year!
About the position:
You will be teaching Math in English to groups of year 7-9 students.
You will also work, in cooperation with the colleagues in your Math team, to plan and execute meaningful and exciting lessons for students in years 7-9.
You will work to uphold the values and ethos of the school; you will establish and maintain a calm learning environment, set high academic expectations, and work to promote bilingualism in your daily work.
You will also work as a mentor for 16 students, helping them to set and work towards social and academic goals.
In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be good role models for our students.
Who are we looking for:
A qualified, professional teacher with Swedish läralegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelors degree and teaching qualification.
A motivated team player who is positive, cooperative, and focused on development and improvement.
Teaching will be in English, so you should be very comfortable and fluent in speaking in English.
You will follow the Swedish national curriculum so an understanding of Swedish is valuable although not required.
Please send your CV and application letter to the recruitment team at work.huddinge@engelska.se, with the reference "Math Teacher".
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5673189