Teacher, English, Ages 10 - 16
2025-05-27
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Behörig lärare visstid till IES Falun: English teacher (2 positions)
Internationella Engelska Skolan Falun is seeking two qualified English teachers to join our fantastic working environment in August 2025 to fill a fixed-term parental leave vacancy. This is your opportunity to work in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
We are looking for enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-players, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students. You will be a part of the English Department and Year Team, lead by a Head of Department and Head of Year, and belong to a network of teachers across our other IES schools in Sweden.
We require lärarlegitimation.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of classroom practice and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
We are looking to employ two teachers on fixed-term contracts as follows:
• 60% contract until October 2025, with the possibility of extension
• 100% contract until June 2026
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis. We recommend that you send in your application as soon as possible.
A police clearance is required to be submitted before hiring.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13
