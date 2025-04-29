Teacher, English, Ages 10 - 13
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Kungsbacka Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Kungsbacka
2025-04-29
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Härryda
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Kungsbacka
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Teacher of English, Years 4-6 - IES Kungsbacka
Are you passionate about inspiring young minds and helping students achieve their full potential in English? Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) Kungsbacka is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic English teacher for grades 4-6 to join our vibrant and international team starting in August 2025.
About the position: As an English teacher at IES Kungsbacka, you will be responsible for planning, delivering, and assessing high-quality lessons that engage students and promote a strong foundation in the English language. You will work in an international environment where English is the language of instruction and communication.
Key responsibilities:
• Teach English to students in grades 4-6 following the Swedish curriculum, with a strong emphasis on English language proficiency.
• Create a positive, structured, and stimulating classroom environment.
• Foster students' creativity, critical thinking, and love for language and literature.
• Collaborate closely with colleagues and parents to support each student's academic and personal development.
• Maintain high academic and behavioral expectations for all students.
Qualifications:
• Certified teacher qualification (Lärarexamen) with authorization to teach English for grades 4-6.
• Fluent English speaker (native level preferred).
• Previous experience teaching English in a school environment is highly valued.
• Strong classroom management skills and a commitment to maintaining the IES ethos of "tough love": a calm, safe, and orderly learning environment.
• A genuine passion for teaching and working with young learners from diverse backgrounds.
About IES Kungsbacka: Internationella Engelska Skolan Kungsbacka opened in 2021 and offers a safe and academically challenging environment for students aged 6-16. At IES, we believe in bilingual education, academic excellence, and a strong focus on student well-being. Our teachers and staff come from around the world, creating a truly international atmosphere.
Apply today! Please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and why you would be a great fit for our team. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so early applications are encouraged.
We look forward to welcoming you to IES Kungsbacka! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://kungsbacka.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Kungsbacka Kontakt
Douglas McPherson recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se 0300 155435 Jobbnummer
9309688