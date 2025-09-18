Teacher, Art, Ages 12 - 16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Enskede is now seeking a qualified Art teacher for Years 7-9 to join our fantastic working environment full time starting in September until June 2026. This is your opportunity to work at our founding school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team. *Please note that this is a temporary cover position for 1 year.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students. We follow the Swedish curriculum but have a high level of student proficiency in English and the teaching language is English.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary * Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom * Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of 16 students is included in this position as well.
To apply, email your CV and cover letter to human.resources.enskede@engelska.se
. Applications should be marked with the subject "Art".
