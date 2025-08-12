Taxiförare

Gondal Services AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-12


Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm


The job is only for people who are in Sweden.
The car will be Toyota Corolla if you work on salary the commission will be 46 percent and if you want to wok as invoice b2b then its 56 percent
We are looking for one to two drivers who like to work as a taxi driver. The service is full/part time. Work day or night, it's up to you. There is the possibility of having the taxi car to yourself. Then you are responsible for taking care of the car in the best possible way.
The company is affiliated with Uber, Bolt, We Ride and Arlanda. You should have good driving experience.
The service requires a Swedish taxi driver's license.
You can apply for the position via email or text message
mobile number +46763258321

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-11
E-post: gondalservices41@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Gondal Services AB (org.nr 559472-5177)
Nekvägen 29 Lgh 1105 (visa karta)
163 57  SPÅNGA

Jobbnummer
9455725

