Taxi Driver
AZ Logistics AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AZ Logistics AB i Göteborg
AZ Logistics AB is looking for Taxi Drivers in STOCKHOLM. AZ Logistics AB is reputable company with no remarks and believes on hard work and honesty. Here is more detail what we are offering and requirements.
If you are a licensed taxi driver from Sweden, than you have a clear oppertunity to have a extended residence and work permit in sweden.
We pay you according to the trade union collective agreement and we have fora insurance.
If you have a taxi driver's license and want your dream job, then you've come to the right place.
If you have a taxi driver's license and have completed your studies at university level and are looking for employment, we can apply for a work permit for you.
We are now looking for taxi drivers who can work full-time.
The cars are approved at Arlanda and by the Swedish Transport Agency.
We have collective agreements, TGL and pension insurance.
Non-cash transactions in the company.
You are welcome with your application.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
E-post: azlogisticsab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AZ Logistics AB
(org.nr 559394-4050)
Atmosfärgatan 17, lgh 1001 (visa karta
)
415 61 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Solna Kontakt
Syed Zeeshan Abid azlogisticsab@gmail.com 0737268068 Jobbnummer
9119647