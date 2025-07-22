Tax Specialist, Lund
At Axis, our people are the heart of our success - without them, we would not be the global leader in network video surveillance. We are growing in terms of both revenue and employees, and we are offering an excellent opportunity to work in a great company, with a friendly team to support the growth and success of Axis. We are now looking for a Tax Specialist specialized in International Taxation that wants to join our fantastic Finance/Tax Team in Lund and contribute to our success journey going forward!
Who is your future team?
You will be part of our Tax team which forms part of the Finance Department consisting of forty-seven competent colleagues and you will report to the Head of Tax. You will play a key role in taking Axis Tax team to the next level. Thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual and as a team. This is a full-time position based in Lund, Sweden.
Are you ready to be a part of the Axis Tax team?
What you'll do here as Tax Specialist?
We are expanding our Tax team and are now looking for a skilled Tax Specialist who thrives in an international environment. In this role, you will work hands-on with global tax matters, including implementing and managing OECD's Global Minimum Tax/Pillar 2 rules, as well as overseeing our Transfer Pricing compliance efforts. You will also support a variety of tax-related matters across our international operations.
This is a full-time position based at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden, reporting to the Head of Tax. Please note, the role does not include staff responsibility.
Key responsibilities
* Be an integral part of the tax function on a global basis.
* Take global responsibility for ensuring adherence to the Global Minimum Taxation Rules/Pillar 2 compliance, including implementation, analysis, and ongoing monitoring of the Pillar 2 regulations and reporting requirements.
* Lead Transfer Pricing compliance across the Axis Group.
* Lead compliance with Swedish tax legislation and updates including CIT returns and tax computations.
* Function as the main point of contact for tax accounting and reporting, offering support to relevant stakeholders as needed.
* Liaise closely with local Finance team including accounting, legal and global Finance Directors responsible for different geographical areas worldwide.
* Follow up and pursue any other tax issues related to tax audits and other regulatory inquiries, R&D-incentives, M&A, other acquisitions and restructurings.
* Experience from IFS ERP-system and AARO consolidation system is considered a plus.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
At Axis, our driving force is to accelerate success by innovating for a smarter, safer world. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind and a significant drive. Hence, you should be passionate about your job and enjoy a fast-paced international working environment.
You have experience from either an international business and/or top-tier accounting firm, where you have demonstrated interest and knowledge within Swedish and international taxation. This combined with a Master/University degree in Law, Finance or equivalent degree.
To be successful in this role we also believe that you:
* Are an ambitious team player who feels accountable for the full team delivery and contributes to a great team spirit.
* Have a high capacity and ability to prioritize and manage multiple matters in parallel in a fast-paced and agile environment.
* Helpful, open-minded and pragmatic with a strong bias towards action.
* Strong analytical skills and attention to details and a desire to contribute to the greater good of Axis.
* Have effective communication skills (oral, written and interpersonal) and can communicate technical tax information in a pedagogical way to stakeholders from a non-tax background.
* You enjoy working independently as well as working together with others.
Finally, and most importantly, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest in innovating for a smarter, safer world. Hence, we put great emphasis on your personal characteristics.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Are you ready to grow with us?
Find out more from our recruiting manager Joakim Faust, +46 708-402127
