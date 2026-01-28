Tax Manager Sweden
Do you thrive on turning complex tax rules into clear, practical guidance that shapes smart business decisions? At Sandvik Group Tax, we're looking for a qualified Tax Manager to join our collaborative and skilled team and to oversee the tax affairs for our Swedish group companies.
Shortly about us
We manage the Sandvik Group's global tax position and ensure compliance with local and international regulations. We develop common structures and processes across the organization and provide expert tax advice. Our team includes specialists in international corporate tax, indirect taxes, transfer pricing, and tax control - working together to support strategic business decisions.
About your job
You're responsible for the Swedish group companies tax position, including coaching and supporting tax work, as well as developing and implementing Group Tax policies and procedures. You continuously optimize our tax position by evaluating alternatives for business transactions and tax reporting, managing relationships with external advisors, and training the business units on new legislation. You report to the Head of International Tax.
Included in your responsibilities:
Support the Swedish entities in the quarterly tax closings.
Optimize group contributions and interest deductions.
Ensure that tax receivables, such as WHT, are adequately handled.
Review the corporate tax returns and handle reassessments, tax authority inquiries, and court proceedings.
Beyond the Swedish scope, you contribute to broader Group Tax activities across the Sandvik Group by supporting projects and initiatives. This may include participating in restructuring projects, system implementations, M&A transactions, and tax integration projects.
Location and flexibility
You're based at our headquarters World Trade Center in Stockholm. We offer you a partly remote setup.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a university degree in Law or Economics, combined with several years' relevant corporate tax experience - either from a Big 4 tax practice or an in-house environment with comparable scope. You have deep knowledge in Swedish Corporate Tax Law and enjoy continuously improving tax process while following the business over time. Acting locally in a global organization calls for fluency in both Swedish and English.
You work with integrity, take accountability for your work, and thrive in a highly independent role, but as part of a large tax team at Sandvik, you're never alone. You build trust through long-term relationships and by offering advice based on experience, sound judgement, and thorough business understanding. Through good presentation and communication skills, you interact effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Erik Nordfeldt, hiring manager, +46 (0)70-616 12 05
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Johanna Beijer, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 18 27
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Tanja Benavides
How to apply
Send your application no later than February 8, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0087300.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024, the group had approximately 41,000 employees, sales in more than 150 countries and revenues of about SEK 123 billion. Så ansöker du
