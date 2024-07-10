Talent Scout Nordics
2024-07-10
Do you share our passion for smart solutions for an active lifestyle? Great! Here is an amazing opportunity to make the Thule world grow.
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
We are now looking for a Talent scout who will apply their expert knowledge in sourcing and recruiting, apply local talent market knowledge and strategic trends and has a continuously expanding network in the industry.
It's an exciting role with the perfect blend of local, operational tasks and a global responsibility for Thule Group's talent acquisition process.
You will work closely with the HR team and act as a trusted Talent Acquisition partner for the Nordic region. Your mission is to guide the hiring managers and candidates through our recruitment process and always ensure a pleasant candidate experience.
The role could be located in Hillerstorp or Malmö and reports to the HR Director.
Responsibilities you will thrive with:
- Own the end-to-end recruitment life cycle globally, ensuring effective talent acquisition.
- Further develop the recruitment strategy for our mission
- Secure a great candidate experience and continuously improve, challenge and develop the recruitment process in order to deliver optimal, efficient and innovative solutions.
- Use a proactive approach and various methods and tools to find and attract the best talents.
- Use social media tools in your day to day working life.
- Be the go-to contact and a reliable partner to all stakeholders and external partners.
- Lead and support the development and execution of talent acquisition initiatives, such as EB, university partnerships, and recruitment events. Being the Thule ambassador using different professional platforms and channels
- Analyzing own productivity using recruiting metrics and OKRs
- Train hiring managers on best interview practices and approaches.
- Work effectively with talent pool and snoozed candidates
What do you bring in your back pack:
- 3-5 years of experience in recruiting and headhunting
- Experience of owning the end-to-end recruitment process globally
- Knowledge in full lifecycle recruiting - from briefing meetings to contract signing
- A can-do and positive attitude towards your work, challenges and colleagues.
- Genuine interest and ability to take initiative and produce results
- Confidence in communicating in English and Swedish, as you will have international colleagues
- Flawless communication and collaboration skills and experience in working with multi-cultural teams.
- Super-user skills on LinkedIn and other social media.
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
