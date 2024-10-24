Talent Acquisition Specialist
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase, and we are now looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist to strengthen our global People & Culture team.
About Position GreenAt Position Green, we are transforming corporate sustainability on a global scale. Our innovative SaaS platform and strategic advisory services empower businesses to turn sustainability into a measurable, actionable advantage. As regulations tighten, we help our clients stay ahead of the curve while enhancing their competitiveness and positive impact.
Over the past two years, we've grown from 150 to 360 employees, and our global expansion shows no signs of slowing down. With 10 offices in 6 countries, we're scaling from our Nordic roots to impact businesses around the world.
If you're driven by purpose and growth, and you're excited about contributing to the global sustainability transition, Position Green offers the perfect environment. Join us as we continue to ride the wave of rapid growth.
About the roleAs a Talent Acquisition Specialist, you will play a key role in driving our global hiring efforts. You will work closely with the People & Culture team and hiring managers across different regions to support our scaling efforts by sourcing, attracting, and hiring top talent. Your responsibilities will entail all of our markets, including Scandinavia, Benelux, the UK and the US.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading the full-cycle recruitment process for roles across different departments, such as Customer Success, Sales, Advisory, Marketing, Product, and more
Collaborating with internal stakeholders and hiring managers to ensure a smooth and effective recruitment process, from job briefing to offer stage
Driving the end-to-end recruitment process with a strong focus on quality and candidate experience
Proactively sourcing and engaging with potential candidates through various channels
Supporting employer branding initiatives to position Position Green as a top employer globally
Collaborating with the People & Culture team to optimize recruitment processes and tools
Are you the one we're looking for?We believe that you thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and enjoy building relationships with both candidates and colleagues. You are solution-oriented and committed to delivering high-quality results, contributing to the overall success of the company.
To succeed in this role, we believe you fill most of the criteria below:
2-3 years of experience in full-cycle recruitment
A degree in human resources or other related field
Full proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
Experience in using Teamtailor is a plus
Familiarity with tech recruitment is a plus
What's next?If the above sounds interesting to you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. We would like to have you onboard as soon as possible in 2025. LocationWe believe you are based in Stockholm or Malmö, with a willingness to collaborate with teams globally. Ersättning
