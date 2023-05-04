Talent Acquisition Partner for 1-year assignment
2023-05-04
Are you an experienced Recruiter ready for an exciting role?
Hays HR&Procurement team is now looking for a Talent Acquisition Partner for a 1-year contract assignment at AstraZeneca. You will be employed as a consultant at Hays, but you will be working at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
Are you an experienced Recruiter ready for an exciting role? Can you envision using your expertise to impact the development of life changing medicines? Then this is an opportunity you don't want to miss!At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
Human Resources (HR) at AstraZeneca is a fast-paced, creative and purposeful environment where ambitious innovative thinking is encouraged. Within HR, we have built a global world class Talent Acquisition function - a team with diverse experience, competence and personalities. Here, we partner with hiring managers and cross-functional specialists throughout the whole recruitment process, and we are passionate about delivering a truly differentiated hiring manager and candidate experience.
We are now looking for a consultant to join the team at Astra Zeneca as Talent Acquisition Partner. We truly believe that everyone contributes with a unique set of competence. Your curiosity and passion for personal development combined with support from colleagues, mentors and leaders, will ensure that you maximise your skills, abilities and contribution.
What you'll do
First and foremost, you will be responsible for managing multiple recruitment processes with local and global top talents and act as the local SME with hiring into IT. To do this in a successful way, you will partner with the Talent Acquisition Team Lead, Global Talent Acquisition Partners/GTAqL, Hiring Managers, Human Resources Business Partners, and Senior Business Leaders.
A typical day includes working with advertising, sourcing, branding, interviewing, candidate discussions, including offers and managing the end-to-end recruitment administration process. You will be expected to provide a consultative approach to the hiring managers using your previous experience to help influence and advise on recruitment matters.
Many of our candidates are international talents that relocates to Sweden to join AstraZeneca. The offer process thus includes promoting Sweden as a great place to live, AstraZeneca Gothenburg as a great place to work and our relocation support. AstraZeneca is an international company and so you must be comfortable managing roles which on occasion are based outside of Sweden.
In addition to the day-to-day recruitment, you may also be working with 3rd party suppliers, supporting projects both locally and globally and mentoring hiring managers. You will be part of a collaborative team where we appreciate and support each other in a high paced and flexible working environment.
Essential for the role
You will have demonstrable experience recruiting IT professionals across all disciplines including senior hires. Managed multiple full life cycle recruitment processes and campaigns from inception through to managing the negotiation and offer process. Your interpersonal influencing and conflict resolution skills are excellent and whilst able to deliver as part of a wider team, you're a self-starter and able to work independently.You will have experience developing and delivering using your own creative initiative sourcing campaigns and are very confident in producing talent pipelines.
We also believe you have:
* Experience recruiting IT professionals
* Expert in delivering full life cycle recruitment services in a complex global environment
* Expert in multi-channel targeted recruitment marketing campaigns and identifying and securing passive candidates via various 'direct' channels - Social Media; LinkedIn etc., networking, market mapping, careers fairs, industry events etc
* A creative and innovative approach to utilizing relevant employer branding assets* Ability to work in a fast-paced, agile and changing environment
* Demonstrate strong Stakeholder management and relationship building skills.
* Highly Competent IT skills, including all Microsoft office, spreadsheets, databases, reports and able to produce meaningful management information
* Demonstrable ability to collaborate across skillsets, personality styles and cultures
* Experience of running full life cycle recruitment processes across different countries and skillsets
* Experience of complex recruitments including offering relocation of candidates
* Experience of hiring into Sweden and familiar with basic Swedish employment law
* Experience with Workday application tracking system or other related system
So, what's next
Are you ready to bring new insights and fresh thinking to the table? We have one seat available, and we hope it's yours. If you are interested in the role, please submit your application with an updated CV now. For specific questions on the role, please contact Greta Kezelyte, greta.kezelyte@hays.com
. Applications will be processed as they come, so don't hesitate to submit your application today.
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity. We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. We believe that the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. We welcome and consider applications to join our team from all qualified candidates, regardless of their characteristics. We comply with all applicable laws and regulations on non-discrimination in employment (and recruitment), as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11
