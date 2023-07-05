Talent Acquisition Partner
2023-07-05
Talent Acquisition Partner - Finspång Sweden
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a motivated, technology savvy recruiting professional you will work closely with our Hiring Managers to proactively secure the best talent for our hiring plans in Sweden and the Nordics. This role will suit individuals with a passion for customer excellence and collaboration to meet our hiring needs. It's an outstanding time to join Siemens Energy. As a new company that also has a strong heritage, you will have the opportunity to help shape the future of Siemens Energy and help define what and how things are done.
Working directly for the Regional Head of Talent Acquisition (TA) - Europe you will work alongside a global team of TA Partners and TA Sourcing Partners. Whilst our preference is for candidates located within commutable distance of our Finspång office we also offer flexible working arrangements.
How You'll Make an Impact
* End to end responsibility for the recruiting framework
* Responsible for being an active member of the Global TA community, sharing knowledge and best practice to support assigned business area
* Maintain a deep understanding of the current labour market trends, competitors and general recruiting trends and intelligence
* Create and maintain excellent relationships with customers and partners for assigned business unit
* Build and maintain a community of potential future candidates against hiring plan, ensuring excellent communication and experience for our candidates
* Apply multiple creative techniques to proactively identify, source and secure talents through appropriate channels including our ATS, LinkedIn, employee referrals, etc
* Assess candidates by conducting phone screens and/or video interviews (live and on-demand), document feedback and ensure follow-up with hiring managers
What You Bring
* Demonstrable experience as a Talent Acquisition professional with experience gained from an inhouse, agency or RPO environment
* Fluent in English and Swedish
* Experienced in sourcing and networking with candidates via multiple social media and channels such as LinkedIn, etc
* Analytical skills with the ability to present market insights that drive and influence decision making
* Customer orientated in managing and exceeding expectations
* Emotionally intelligent - Shows empathy, is self-aware and aware of how others are feeling
* A strong work ethic - Sets high standards and works diligently and quickly
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and a possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html
id nr 246981 not later than July 20.
