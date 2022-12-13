Systems / Requirements Engineer
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
At Bosch, Lund we are responsible for delivering high quality software components for the Bosch Firmware Over The Air solution. You will be part of an international team (e.g. USA) developing software for Bosch ECU vehicle platforms together with major OEM to run over the air update on small and big target ECUs.
As a systems engineer in our team you will elicit and translate customer requirements and needs into specifications that can be realized by our software solution. You will be part of our systems engineering team responsible for maintaining and updating our system architecture and requirements supporting our software life cycle process. You will also have an active role in customer (internal and external) dialogues guiding them to a good system solution. You will be in tight collaboration with our experienced agile software team and interacting with engineering teams across various Bosch divisions.
Qualifications
You are working practically and communicate in a structured way, structuring your own work and can lead others. You are a people person (collaborate, help, inspire and engage the team members through obstacles).
You have:
Solid background from the field of Systems Engineering
Experience in in software domain development
Master in computer science, electrical engineering or similar
It 's also nice if you have:
Experience with model based systems engineering
Experience with systemization of safety related systems
an automotive background
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
Flexibility in your work- work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Team member quote:
"I get to work with great colleagues coming up with innovative solutions, which is both challenging and exciting. I learn new things everyday and no day is the same." Så ansöker du
