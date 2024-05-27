Systems Engineer with nuclear engineering background
What we do at Blykalla
Blykalla is a Swedish deep-tech company at the forefront of the nuclear industry, pioneering the development of small modular reactors that provide clean, safe, and reliable energy. Thanks to lead-cooling, we achieve high safety in a very compact format, allowing for a simple and cost-effective design that can be mass-produced. Our unique reactor design will provide safe and green baseload energy that perfectly complements solar and wind power.
What you'll get to do
As our Systems Engineer, you apply the skills of a nuclear engineer and a product developer. The systems you manage are a part of our core development program. You are responsible for ensuring that systems and components within your area of responsibility are matured to a high technical readiness level through design, analysis, manufacturing, and testing. You also make sure that your systems are well-documented and qualified. Creating and communicating technical specifications and requirements for your systems is also a part of your overall responsibilities. For securing high-quality deliveries, you work closely with in-house and ex-house specialists. Your day-to-day work will include:
Planning the required work for developing a system and parts of a system until its full maturity
Leading matrix engineering teams to identify and execute necessary work
Ensuring that the development work is documented in text and drawings
Defining and communicating applicable requirements to teams
Keeping track that your systems fulfill appropriate requirements
Reviewing documentation concerning content and quality
Assuring that the systems are developed as compliant with the overall product design criteria
Plan and document a safety analysis strategy and concept to support the design and licensing of Blykalla's SMRs
Perform and document safety analysis activities
Establishing dose criteria and limits to support the design and licensing of Blykalla's SMRs
Who you are
You excel working in a team that enjoys product development and has a can-do attitude. You are also independent and can give direction as well as receive it. This role requires close collaboration and the right mindset is crucial for you to contribute to a workplace that everybody enjoys coming to. There are however a few things that will help you to succeed in this role:
Master's or Bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering, nuclear chemistry, or engineering physics. Work experience allowing you to succeed in one or more of these disciplines is considered an alternative
Good understanding of the requirements and tools for developing nuclear reactor core and in-core systems
Several years of experience working with product development, as a systems engineer or as an engineering manager
Excellent communication skills, particularly in terms of creating high-quality documentation
Proven ability to create a collaborative team environment
Ability to balance attention to detail and high capacity for delivery
Experience working with Safety Analysis and Probabilistic Risk Assessment (PRA) methods/software
Fluency in English
Fluent in Swedish is a plus
Eligible to work in Sweden
Location
This position is stationed at our office in Stockholm. Work-related travel will occur with some frequency.
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about power supply!
