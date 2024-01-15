Systems Engineer Automotive
Are you interested in working in the automotive industry with signal processing, vehicle dynamics and sensor fusion? Also, do you want to become a part of a company filled with dedicated people and a supportive culture? Then we have an opening for you at NIRA!
Your team and daily work
You will join a team of fifteen highly motivated, easy-going and skilled members. The team is responsible for both domestic and foreign customer projects and works closely with our local satellite office in Sao Paolo. We strive to build long and strong relations with our customers and partners worldwide in order to give them world-class support during the projects and throughout the product's life cycle.
As a Systems Engineer you will be a part of NIRA Customer Delivery team where the focus is to adapt and integrate NIRA's products to vehicles. Together with the team, you will identify and solve technical challenges. Your main responsibility will be to perform parameter optimization which will determine the end performance in customer vehicles.
We believe in freedom with responsibility, and you will make a real difference in your role that includes a lot of variation. You are also expected to contribute to the whole team's wellbeing and performance.
You will be involved in several of the following tasks:
Performance tuning of the products
Requirements engineering
Prepare analyses and reports to the customer
Development and improvements of tools, processes and products
Minimum Qualifications
Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent practical experience
Matlab
Signal processing
Fluent in English
Preferred Qualifications within some of the following fields
Automotive experience
Requirement management
Vehicle dynamics
Sensor fusion
Application
The recruitment process will be on a continuous basis, which means that we might close the process before the set ending date. If this position is of interest, please do not wait to send us your application!
Due to the upcoming Christmas holidays, you can expect our contact week 3 at latest.
About NIRA
We at NIRA believe in making roads safer by developing sophisticated software solutions for passenger cars. Customers include some of the world's leading car manufacturers, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Geely, Seat, Skoda, Volvo and Renault. With over 130 co-workers, global presence and software running in over 100 million vehicles, NIRA Dynamics is a worldwide industry leader in its segment.
