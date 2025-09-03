Systems Engineer

As a Systems Engineer in this position, you will support key mega projects which are of utmost importance for the organization. Your role is crucial in driving excellence in requirements management and verification management, ensuring project quality, and deliveries according to contract and customer expectations. By assisting our engineers and field experts in their requirements analysis, you will enable them to evaluate, prioritize, and balance the diverse needs of multiple customers. As a systems engineer, you will provide both process and method guidance, along with hands-on support for the project. Alongside fellow systems engineers, you will ensure a consistent working methodology across projects, managing risks and timelines, while tracking and reporting on all project aspects. If this opportunity excites you, we encourage you to apply!
How you'll make an impact
You help build trust in requirements management as a structured process to ensure project quality and work establish requirements management as a governing tool for success.
By supporting our engineers and in-field experts with their requirements analysis process so that they can review, assess, prioritize and balance the needs across multiple and diverse customers.
You will support the project and various engineering disciplines with the requirements management tools and to collect and present statistics and KPI:s related to requirements management.
In your role as a systems engineer, you will support the project with both with process and methods guidance as well as hands on work.
Together with other systems engineers maintain a consistent way of working throughout the programs and co-ordinate between the different projects
You will be the direct support for engineering leaders and engineers tasked with delivering extensive requirements analysis under pressure to keep tight schedules
Your background
You have experience working with requirements management and its governing principles.
Experience from working in large complex projects and within the high voltage business is a merit.
Experience from working in large projects with technically detailed contract requirements and processes for requirements management and verification is a merit.
You enjoy working in an organization that values transparency and freedom under responsibility, you contribute with positive energy, innovative thinking, and a genuine commitment.
You are experienced building statistics and extracting KPIs for example in Excel or PowerBI.
You have attention to detail and realize that accurate handling of requirements and verification information is critical for project success.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Our flexible working practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow.
More information: Recruiting Sebastian Näslund, sebastian.naslund@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Hakan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
