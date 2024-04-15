Systems Engineer
2024-04-15
, Habo
, Jönköping
, Tidaholm
, Ulricehamn
, Tranemo
, Mölndal
About the position
Would you like to work in an empowered, enthusiastic, and challenging atmosphere surrounded by highly skilled co-workers?
Does the opportunity of working with development of embedded automotive systems such as shift-by-wire systems and electrical actuators towards major car- and truck brands sound exciting?
Then this position is for you!
Apply today!
Kongsberg Automotive is now looking for a Systems Engineer who would like to be part of the future development of our products. We are aiming to constantly be in the forefront of our product areas.
The position is based at Kongsberg Automotive
Technical Centre in Mullsjö, Sweden.
What will you do?
You will have the possibility to be part of different projects aiming to develop, improve and renew our products. We offer you good terms, a creative work environment and great opportunities to develop within the company.
Responsibilities
• Collect, analyse, and negotiate customer (stakeholder) requirements
• Specify, structure, and analyse system requirements
• Perform architectural analysis by performing trade-off studies for different architectural system designs and choosing the one that satisfies the requirements in an optimal way.
• Create an architectural system design including interfaces
• Create discipline requirements and allocate them to the engineering disciplines (electrical engineering, SW engineering and mechanical engineering).
• Develop verification criteria and support the System Integration and Test team
• Participate in fulfilling the KA vision of a digital thread in the Design tool chain to enable fast evolutions and product variant release to market
• Kongsberg product development is requested to fulfil A-spice base practices to a certain level - demanding traceability requirements
• Functional Safety according ISO 26262 is a vital part of our products
Cooperate with the other engineering disciplines regarding planning, reviews, design support etc.
Requirements
• BSc/MSc in computer science, systems engineering, electrical engineering, mechatronics engineering or equivalent
• Experience from embedded SW, HW, Mechanic, System development
• Extensive knowledge and experience of requirements engineering tools and methods (IBM Jazz tool suite used at KA)
• Knowledge and experience from system architecture design concepts and methods (IBM Jazz AM tool, former Rhapsody) used in KA)
• Experience from project tracking using Atlassian JIRA and Confluence
• Understanding of A-spice process requirements and experience from
ISO 26262 is beneficial
• Fluent in English, verbal and written. Swedish will be beneficial
• Experience in the automotive industry is an advantage
What we offer
We offer interesting products and projects full of energy and a high pace. Competent and supportive colleagues and management team, all with a great team spirit and people-oriented leadership. A place where you are heard and seen and where you get a great opportunity to develop and grow. We also offer a very nice and modern office, with good coffee and a fully equipped gym including sauna.
