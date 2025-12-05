Systems Designer
TTK Games AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TTK Games AB i Stockholm
Role Overview
Thomas will join the World Team as a Junior Systems Designer, contributing directly to the development, iteration, and implementation of World-related gameplay systems. His work will support the creation of engaging, replayable and high-quality player experiences that align with the project's vision.
In this role, Thomas will work closely with senior designers, programmers, artists, audio designers, and other disciplines to build and refine the gameplay systems that define the feel and flow of the game. The position requires a blend of player-focused design thinking, technical problem-solving, and hands-on implementation through scripting and Unreal Engine workflows.
As a junior member of the team, Thomas will continue developing his skills while making meaningful contributions to gameplay features, tools, and pipelines that support the wider production environment.
Key Responsibilities
Gameplay & Systems Design
Design and support world-relevant gameplay systems, including rules, modes, and core gameplay components.
Balance and iterate systems to support pacing, difficulty, progression, and replayability.
Create clear design documentation and communicate design intent to the wider team.
Implementation & Technical Collaboration
Implement and test gameplay features using AngelScript while working with Unreal, to build systems and prototypes, ensuring polished and playable results.
Identify workflow inefficiencies and contribute to improving world-building and content-pipeline processes.
Collaborate proactively with engineering, art, audio, and other teams to ensure smooth system integration.
Iteration, Testing & Feedback
Participate in playtests and reviews, providing constructive feedback and insights.
Analyze system performance and player behavior, proposing improvements to enhance gameplay flow.
Support bug identification, documentation, and iterative refinement throughout development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-04
E-post: kate.harrison@ttkgames.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TTK Games AB
(org.nr 559382-6265) Jobbnummer
9631998