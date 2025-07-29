Systems Architect
About Brite Payments
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants.
Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction. The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges.
We have grown quite a bit in the last few years and this summer we are looking for a cloud loving architectural enthusiast who loves development, data and building high performance systems.
What You'll Work With on a Daily Basis
We need you to lead our work in setting our Architectural Vision, building our Architectural Strategy to achieve this vision, and then guiding our Product Development Teams towards building scalable, performant, safe, observable and maintainable systems. We are now laying the foundation for our future growth.
We strongly believe the best way to do so is in collaboration and we expect you to be an excellent communicator as well as leader. You will be part of ensuring our autonomous product teams have the guidance and guardrails they need to deliver value.
You are not alone in this and as System Architect you are part of the senior leadership in the Product Development organization together with other Product and Engineering leaders.
Here's a glimpse into your daily responsibilities:
Architectural Direction: One of your key accountabilities is to own and care for the Architectural Vision, making sure it helps us realize our Company vision.
Architectural Guidance: Using this Vision we can then define the strategy for how to design and build smaller, independent services that are resilient and scalable. You are the go-to expert for architectural patterns, best practices, and anti-patterns.
Collaboration with Product Development Teams: You'll work closely with our agile product-focused development teams, providing architectural reviews, offering technical mentorship, and helping them make informed technology choices. Most of this is done through the Tech Leads who are part of the Architectural Forum which you lead.
Partnership with Platform Engineering: You'll collaborate with our Platform Engineering team, leveraging their GCP expertise to align architectural decisions with platform capabilities and limitations.
Data Strategy: You'll play a crucial role in establishing clear guidelines for data storage, management, and access across our diverse services, ensuring data integrity and optimal performance.
Documentation and Visualization: You'll drive initiatives to improve how we document and visualize our system's architecture and dependencies, making complex systems understandable for all stakeholders.
Must-Haves
Leadership experience: While we believe in collaboration and communication as the means to find the best possible path forward, we also need you to be a facilitator of this happening as well as a strong decision maker whenever needed. We have several high impact decisions we need to make over the coming years to make our future journey possible.
Experience as a developer: You've been a developer with architectural responsibilities, Systems Architect, Principal Engineer, or held a similar role in a distributed, cloud-native environment. You've mentored teams before, and enjoy helping others grow.
Extensive experience with distributed systems architecture: You have a deep understanding of microservices, event-driven architectures, and API design.
Strong expertise in Google Cloud Platform (GCP): You are highly proficient with core GCP services such as Cloud Run, Pub/Sub, Datastore, Cloud SQL, Eventarc, API Gateway, Cloud Storage, and more. Note: You could also be knowledgeable in GCP while being an expert in for example AWS and Azure, however in that case you need to cover the knowledge gap before coming in on this challenge.
Experience in defining and implementing architectural patterns: You can articulate and guide teams on best practices for building scalable, resilient, and maintainable systems.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills: You can effectively communicate complex technical concepts to diverse audiences and foster a collaborative environment. We also expect you to be fluent in both Swedish and English as the communication expectations on this role are set high.
Ability to balance autonomy with architectural consistency: You understand how to enable highly autonomous teams while ensuring architectural coherence.
Nice-to-Haves
Experience in the FinTech industry
Experience with infrastructure as code (e.g., Terraform)
Experience with observability and monitoring tools
Familiarity with various data storage technologies
Why Brite?
Make an impact - Be part of a fintech innovator redefining payments across Europe.
Career growth - Access continuous learning programs (Coursera, Google Cloud Skills Boost) and internal mobility opportunities.
Great culture - A dynamic, supportive team with regular events, breakfasts, and after-works. Enjoy free coffee, fruit, and snacks!
International environment - Work with a diverse, talented team across multiple European hubs.
Are you reading this from a folding chair while on vacation? Have a look around, is this the time to join us and have a significant impact on our journey to revolutionize instant payments? We'd love to hear from you!
