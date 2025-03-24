System Verification Engineer
2025-03-24
Job description
Randstad Digital is now looking for a System Verification Engineer for a consultant assignment for one of our clients. Are you a skilled System Verification Engineer with expertise in electrical systems? Do you thrive in a technical team where you can lead testing, validation, and verification processes while ensuring high-quality system performance? If so, this role might be the perfect opportunity for you.
Responsibilities
As a System Verification Engineer, you will:
Define and validate test environments for electrical systems.
Integrate, verify, and validate system behaviors according to component interfaces.
Work hands-on with testing, verification, and analysis of electrical systems.
Execute test plans, follow given directives, and analyze test results to draw meaningful conclusions.
Resolve technical issues based on test outcomes and contribute to continuous quality assurance.
Take operational responsibility in the team's daily work and deliver according to defined methods and standards.
Qualifications
8+ years of relevant experience in System Verification Engineering.
Strong analytical skills to interpret test results and identify issues.
Experience working with complex electrical systems and defining test scopes.
Ability to lead in a technical environment and mentor junior engineers.
Excellent problem-solving skills and an ability to work with cross-functional teams.
A clear T-shaped profile, meaning you have deep expertise in your field while also possessing a broad all-round engineering skillset.
