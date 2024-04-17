System Verification Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What do we offer?
We are part of an agile product development organization, ART Base Technology Solutions that has the mission to ensure that customers' vehicles are diagnosed accurately, reliably and fast. We have self-empowered teams with highly skilled and motivated engineers creating solutions in the field of data analytics, python/CAPL, Continuous Integration, Wired Communication, Machine Learning and AI. Join us to become part of a new future within intelligent automotive.
What you will do
Are you a passioned System Verification Engineer that like to be challenged and holds a desire to develop your skills, this might be the place for you to prosper! You will verify the implementation of the base tech diagnostic requirements on a system level. You will also work with developing and maintaining the automation process for the verification.
Who you'll bring
We believe that you have a M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent with an inclination and passion for Test and Verification. You have knowledge of distributed electrical systems and electrical architecture.
We would like you to have 5+ years' experience in test activities, automation, and programming languages such as Python and CAPL. We would also like you to have experience in working with:
• HIL (Hardware In the Loop) systems,
• Verification and analysis of test results,
• Validation and test case development methods,
• Verification on both node and system level.
• Experience in Software development such as C/C++ and SQL and knowledge in vehicle Diagnostics such as UDS/ISO 14229 is meritorious.
You possess excellent communication skills in English in both speaking and writing since you will be working in a very diverse surrounding.
You also have a valid European driver's license B.
On a personal level
You are flexible and have excellent communication and documentation skills. You have a positive attitude and are a supportive person with a customer focused approach.
You are eager to learn with a growth mindset and have a genuine interest in moving the testing process forward in a positive and driven way.
Want to know more? We hope so
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager David Sabeti Rad at david.sabeti.rad@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Malgorzata Dziczek at malgorzata.dziczek@volvocars.com
To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via our system as soon as possible, but no later than 1st May 2024. Note that applications by e-mail will not be approved. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71013-42418925". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Malgorzata Dziczek 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8618756