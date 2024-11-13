System Test Engineer - 466638
Alstom Transport AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time System Test Engineer to join in Stockholm, Sweden?
Your future role:
Take on a new challenge and apply your System Testing expertise in a newcutting-edge field.
We are an experienced team with diverse backgrounds that look forward to your contribution to our palette of competencies.
Alstom's Digital and Integrated Systems is a world leader in developing, engineering, and installing rail control and signalling safety systems, products, and services. D&IS enables the safe and efficient operation of rail networks and trains.
As System Test Engineer, you will be part of an experienced and engaged team working with the development of railway signalling systems.
The main responsibility is to test and verify that the railway signalling system fulfils the railway signalling requirements provided by the customer. Tests are primarily carried out in a lab environment and consists of both manual and automated tests.These tests are essential to ensure the function and quality of the signalling system.
We'll look to you for:
Analyse and understand system requirements for the railway signalling system.
Specify and execute tests and report test results.
Review and update existing tests and specifications.
Analyse test results and non-conformity reports.
Cooperation with employees within the team and department to continuously improve system knowledge.
Maintain the lab servers and network environment.
All about you:
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don'texpect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University degree in engineering.
Work experience with system testing is preferred.
Understand and use of system test techniques to specify and execute tests.
Knowledge of railway signalling and railway signalling systems is preferred.
Understanding of processes for the safety critical system e.g.requirement handling, document handling and the generic application development process.
Fluency in English and at least basic Swedish preferred.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
9009459