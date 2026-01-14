System Study Engineer For Hvdc System Performance
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2026-01-14
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
In this role, you will be part of the HVDC System Performance Department which is responsible for the overall performance of HVDC transmission links. This includes the interaction of the link with the surrounding AC-networks and related AC-Network stability studies. As a System Study Engineer, you will have the opportunity to be part of large HVDC projects and be exposed to system studies performed during various stages of a project's lifecycle.
Joining our team also means working alongside a group of highly skilled and motivated professionals from around the world. Collaboration is essential to us, and you will have colleagues and stakeholders that are happy to share their expertise with you, and to learn from yours.
How you'll make an impact
Perform studies, analysis and optimizations of the system dynamic performance for our HVDC-deliveries including development of control algorithms.
Contribute during testing of control and protection systems in-house and commissioning at our sites around the world.
Participate in different stages of an HVDC project's lifecycle, including support of our sales department during the marketing phase, over tenders, and order projects.
Cooperate with leading specialists of various disciplines involved in project and tender deliveries.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's degree (preferably with HVDC experience), or a Master's or Ph.D. in electrical engineering, power systems, engineering physics, or a related field.
Experienced Power System Studies Engineer or fresh out of university - we are interested in talents with various levels of experience!
You are familiar with programs and tools such as PSCAD/EMTDC, PSSE, DIgSILENT PowerFactory, Matlab, and/or ETAP.
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English. If you speak Swedish it is a plus.
You have an analytical mindset, you are independent, self-going and take your own initiatives to solve problems.
As a person, you are collaborative and communicative.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
In this role, you can be based in either Västerås or Ludvika, Sweden, with the opportunity to work remotely up to a couple days per week.
Welcome to apply! For this role, we have multiple positions open. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply today.
Recruiting Manager Claudio Oliveira, claudio.oliveira@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
