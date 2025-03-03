System Manager Customer IT
2025-03-03
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Customer IT develops and operates specialized IT solutions in collaboration with business teams across multiple countries, ensuring that our customers receive high-quality, reliable, and innovative services.
Job Description
Are you passionate about ensuring seamless IT operations and managing end-to-end system responsibilities? Do you thrive in a cross-functional, agile environment? If so, join Vattenfall Customer IT as a System Manager, where you'll play a key role in maintaining and optimizing critical IT solutions that empower our customers to make fossil-free choices.
As a System Manager, you will be part of a DevOps Scrum team responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of various IT solutions. You will work closely with business stakeholders, developers, and IT teams to ensure systems are secure, up-to-date, and aligned with business needs. Your role is critical in managing system lifecycles, ensuring SLA adherence, and optimizing system performance.
As a System Manager you are having end to end responsibility for the solution which includes:
Owning the System Lifecycle - Keep things running reliably and efficiently from start to finish.
Managing SLAs - Define, track, and maintain service levels to ensure everything stays on point.
Keeping an Eye on Costs - Optimize system-related expenses and make smart budget decisions.
Bridging the Gap - Maintain great communication between IT and business teams through regular check-ins.
Problem-Solving Pro - Support users, handle incidents, and keep things moving with quick resolutions.
Security & Compliance - Ensure systems are secure, meet IT policies, and are audit-ready.
License Management - Stay on top of software licensing to keep things compliant and cost-effective.
Always Improving - Find ways to make systems more efficient and enhance overall performance.
Qualifications
Technical Skills
Technical background in software development and IT operations.
Understanding of Agile methodologies and experience working in high-paced environments.
Familiarity with DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience with database management (SQL) and system monitoring tools.
Soft Skills
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to engage with both technical and business stakeholders.
A problem-solver who can proactively identify and address system challenges.
A team player with the ability to motivate and support colleagues.
Fluent in English (as this is an international team).
Passion for continuous learning and adopting new technologies.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager Vidhu Agarwal vidhu.agarwal@vattenfall, com. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 23rd of March. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation. Så ansöker du
