System Integrator
2024-06-18
Are you a service minded engineer who wants to get the chance to travel across the globe to support the green Energy transition? Welcome to the Network Control at Hitachi Energy!
Network Control provides leading network management and control systems for planned and unplanned outage management, generation, transmission and distribution management systems, SCADA and process control solutions for planning, forecasting and running day-to-day operations. Offerings comprise a broad range of solutions to address the most critical needs of utility and power companies.
We are looking for a system engineer with a broad profile that can manage several of the installation and integration activities in our project deliveries. The work will consist of delivering professional services in our projects as well as improving our installation methods and system solutions. Main part of the work will be performed at our office and in our test room, but you will also participate in the commissioning at our customer sites. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
You will be part of a skilled and engaged team where you will have responsibility for installation, configuration, testing and commissioning of the systems in our delivery projects
Setup of system administration and security environments including active directory, kerberos, group policies and DNS
Installation of different software components and third party's products for the system platform, databases and cyber security functions
Configuration and test of SCADA functions
Implement bug corrections and upgrades of the customer systems
Maintain and update project development environment with customer configurations and project deviations, including source code, configuration files and installation kits
Creating clear detailed documentation of the system configuration including system diagrams, configuration descriptions, sizing and user policies
Participate in testing in close collaboration with our customers
Your background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who are true team player.
You enjoy problem-solving and are service minded with great focus on quality.
Two years experience in installation and system administration of Linux and Windows servers both in physical environments and virtual environments (vmware and HyperV) is a plus
Master's or Bachelor's degree in software engineering, computer engineering or equivalent acquired experience
Documented experience in working with installation of Network Manager or similar SCADA/EMS/DMS computer systems
A creative mindset, combined with ability to seek information, knowledge of how to solve technical problems
Ability to understand and write at least one scripting language (PowerShell, Linux Shell, Perl, VBS)
Experience in setup and configuration of computers and servers including: IP and network configuration, firmware updates, disk setup and partitioning, OS installation and hardening
Ability to manage multiple assignments and deliver results per plan
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken is a must have
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 3rd of July. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Filip Håkansson, +34 665 357 043 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, +46 730211833.
