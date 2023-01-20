System Integration Manager Finishing
2023-01-20
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Are you the go-to person for technical integration in Finishing?
As System Integration Manager Finishing within Material Treatment, Finishing & Blankfed systems in D&T Industrial Base Engineering, you will be responsible for functionality of the overall production lines in Finishing, the final process step of the converting process. You will manage this by securing integration of existing technology in new or existing factory environment. Integration of new products in existing standard Finishing equipment is the second part of this role.
Finally, you are also the main interface together with the other System Integration Managers in IBE towards the LCM (Life Cycle Management) Process. The main responsibility in this area is to ensure equipment are safe to operate, compliant to food safety and performs with high reliability. To manage this, you are running an agile team with different engineering capabilities.
This position is located in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Active stakeholder management to understand the priority and needs
Priorities the backlog to secure focus on a few things and deliver on those
Responsible for team budget
Be an active part of Material Treatment & Finishing leadership team
Develop the System Integration Manager role along with LCM Process manager
We believe you have
A University degree in the technical field
5 - 10 years' relevant solid technical or operational knowledge
Experience from the converting business
Domain knowledge in converting equipment and process requirements
Excellent English is a prerequisite, Swedish skills a preference
You are a highly motivated individual with a can-do-attitude and an ability to work across boundaries and levels in the organization. You have an interest to simplify and develop the way we work combined with the ability to mobilise and inspire people towards the adoption of new ways of working, through a credible and positive attitude.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-02-05
To know more about the position contact hiring manager Nic Gullmander at +46 46 36 5572
Questions about your application contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919
