System Integration and Verification Engineer
Polarium Energy Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polarium Energy Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
About the job.
We are hiring a System Integration and Verification Engineer to join our System Integration and Verification team.
Your scope of responsibilities covers all activities to develop and execute test plans, conduct system-level testing/verification validating the functionality and performance of integrated components and complete Battery Energy Storage Systems.
You will together with the team analyze system performance data, identify potential issues, and troubleshoot system integration problems.
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden
Qualification and experience:
Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.
Knowledge of battery technologies, energy storage systems, power electronics, and control systems.
Understanding of electrical distribution systems, grid connection requirements, and regulatory standards.
Proficiency in system integration principles, including hardware interfaces, communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, DNP3), and SCADA systems.
Experience in programming and configuring control systems for energy storage applications (e.g., DCS, PLC or EMS)
Effective communication and collaboration skills
Driver licence class B
We see that you are:
Strong passion for quality assurance and ensuring product reliability.
Ability to perform duties independently.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.
Excellent teamwork and interpersonal skills.
Continuous learning mindset and eagerness to stay updated with industry trends.
Highly driven and pro-active
Good communication skills
English-speaking skills, both spoken and in writing
Enjoy working in a fast-phased company environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Linn.harrysson@polarium.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polarium Energy Solutions AB
(org.nr 556986-5461) Jobbnummer
9090679