System Engineer within Fluidics to Life-Science start-up
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Here you have the opportunity to be a part of something special! Our partner has rapidly expanded its business, achieving remarkable success in the field of life sciences. They are developing a cutting-edge life science product that will revolutionize the industry. Now, they are seeking a System Engineer to join their dedicated team of experts. If you are passionate about pushing boundaries and working with groundbreaking technology in the research field, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our partner continues their road to greatness and have quickly expanded their business to scale their success-story, developing a state-of-the-art life science product. You will be part of a hard-working organisation that every day gives their best to experiment and develop new-thinking technology within the research area.
In this role, you will be responsible for the design and development of flow cells and fluidics systems at every stage of the development life cycle. From initial concept and design through to design transfer and ongoing product care, you will play a vital role in ensuring the high quality and functionality of the flow cell products.
You are offered
• An exciting position focused on developing new technology
• To be a part of an international organisation destined for greatness
• A long term position with a team of experts
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead flow cell and fluidics design, testing, and troubleshooting activities
• Flow cell production engineering and resolution of technical challenges in production
• Develop and test new flow cell designs to meet evolving needs
• Instrument-level testing and verification
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A MSc in Technical Biology, Molecular Biotechnology, Material Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field
• Experience with fluidics design in analytical systems
• Experience with fluidics consumable prototyping, design, and transfer to manufacturing
• Expert understanding of materials commonly used in the Life science field, including plastics and adhesives
• Hands-on experience working in lab environments or similar settings
• Fluent written and spoken English
It is meritorious if you have
• A Ph.D. in a relevant field
• Experience in product development of instrumentation within Life Science.
• Skilled in setting up test specifications and in documenting verification plans and reports.
• Experience with instruments combining software, mechanics, and electrical interfaces, preferably in analytical or medical devices (e.g., in vitro diagnostics)
• Skilled in requirements engineering, requirements breakdown, and system-level understanding of HW/SW instrument systems for bioanalytics
• Experience with flow simulations
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We believe that the ideal candidate for this role is hands-on, self-motivated, and enjoys working cross-functionally. You enjoy working in a dynamic environment and have a strong analytical mindset and a pragmatic approach to problem-solving.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109813". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9118375