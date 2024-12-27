System Engineer within eHealth
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The positionWe are looking for a Senior System Engineer to join our team and play a key role in managing complex integrations and infrastructure for Sweden's leading electronic health record (EHR) system. This role is ideal for someone with experience in integration platforms, network architecture, and automation, who can take ownership of large-scale integration projects and contribute at both a strategic and operational level.
As a System Engineer, you will work across various integration platforms to design, implement, and maintain secure and scalable solutions. You will manage critical processes such as certificate handling, PKI, network configurations, and troubleshooting, ensuring seamless data flow between systems. This role also demands deep collaboration with customers and internal stakeholders to translate business requirements into robust technical solutions.
You will act as a technical advisor, engaging with senior stakeholders and leading discussions to influence integration strategies. With a background in Windows and Linux environments, you will contribute to both hands-on implementation and architectural decision-making regarding different integration solutions. Automation will also be a focus area, as you continuously seek ways to optimize processes and improve operational efficiency.
At our organization, we emphasize trust, collaboration, and continuous learning. This role offers the opportunity to make a real impact while working in a dynamic and innovative environment.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.
About youYou are an experienced System Engineer with a strong technical foundation and an ability to take ownership of complex integration projects. You thrive on both hands-on work and strategic planning, leveraging your expertise to design scalable, secure, and reliable systems. You are adept at collaborating with diverse stakeholders, from developers to decision-makers, and you can clearly articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Your background includes experience in integration platforms and good knowledge of networks and operating systems. You have a proactive mindset, are highly organized, and can manage multiple priorities while maintaining attention to detail. A development background is advantageous, as it enables you to better understand integration flows and optimize solutions. Above all, you are driven to solve problems and deliver impactful results.
Requirements
Experience working with multiple integration platforms and middleware solutions.
Good understanding of certificate management, PKI, and related security standards.
Experience in network architecture, including firewall configurations, subnets, HA networks, and network troubleshooting.
Good knowledge of both Windows and Linux environments.
Experience in automating processes using tools like Python, Ansible, or similar frameworks.
Proven ability to lead discussions and influence integration strategies with senior stakeholders.
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English.
It's a bonus if you
Experience in containerized environments such as OpenShift or Kubernetes.
Familiarity with monitoring tools and frameworks, e.g., Grafana or Dynatrace.
Experience in CI/CD pipelines or related workflows.
A software development background, particularly in system integration contexts.
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
