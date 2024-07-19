System Engineer/System owner
Are you experienced with leading teams and projects within the technical field and wants to continue your journey within high technology industries? Are you also on the look-out for new and exciting opportunities? Then you should continue to read and apply right away!
WHAT WE OFFER
Every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today at ALTEN. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
YOUR ROLE AS SYSTEM ENGINEER/SYSTEM OWNER
In your role as System Engineer/System Owner you will play a key role in a team of software developers and hardware developers, as well as product managers in ongoing customer projects within different areas - Autonomous vehicles, Electrification, Wireless communication & Data Science, to name a few, within industries such as Automotive, Telecom, Energy etc.
You will be responsible in providing knowledge and expertise throughout the process including process changes, releases and delivery. You will also manage stakeholder requirements where we like to see that you have knowledge in any requirement management tool such as DOORS or similar. The role also involves writing specifications with close collaboration with the HW department. The role may also include design of system architecture and high-level system design.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
For the role as System Engineer/System Owner we like to see that you have previous experience within fields such as:
Software development
Hardware engineering
Mechatronics
Embedded development
System Integration & Verification
Functional Safety (such as ISO-26262)
Knowledge in any requirement management tool such as DOORS or similar is highly meritorious for this role.
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
