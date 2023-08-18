System Engineer Industrial - 427142
Alstom Transport AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Göteborg
, Falköping
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Could you be the full-time System Engineer in Gothenburg we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field and work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates. We produce software solutions for industrial railway applications used in Sweden, Australia, and all over the world.
Our solutions help reduce CO2 emissions by improving efficiency and performance in the haulage of ore using driverless locomotives. We integrate with existing production systems and enable the customer to oversee and control all facets of the train operation.
We take responsibility for all steps from initial customer contact to final delivery, for example; requirements management, design, development, testing, training, and commissioning.
You'll design our system architecture, positively impacting how our trains operate. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (particularly the engineering, development and project teams) to understand their requirements. You'll design and model system structure (including internal and external interfaces), formulate requirements and much more.
You'll specifically take care of system design and management.
We'll look to you for:
Requirement and interface management
Review and analyze Customer and Standards system requirements.
Draft technical instructions, engineering plans, technical designs, and other systems integration related documents
Work with System Architecture and Operational Scenarios
Analysis of system functionality and its deviations
Drive technical and system related activities.
Translating system requirements into tasks
Creating/updating product documentation.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in or passion for computer science, electronics or equivalent
Strong working experience with Requirements Management and Design and Configuration Management (DOORS)
Experience or understanding of software development, networks, protocols, hardware platforms, operation systems (Linux)
Clear technical skillset
An analytical mindset and strong detail-oriented focus
An interest in complex product connections
Respect for regulations and rules
Desire to lead, create impact and share technical expertise
An appreciation for and understanding of the importance of creating documentation
Communication skills - particularly with various teams and stakeholders
A passion for architecture and functionalities.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
415 05 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alstom Transport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8042172