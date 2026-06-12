SAP Solution Architect Supply Chain Planning
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a central architecture role in a global SAP transformation where supply chain and production planning are a major part of the change. In this process-industry environment, you will help turn business requirements into a clear target solution for end-to-end supply chain planning while making sure the solution stays aligned with business goals and overall architecture principles.
This role suits you if you combine strong SAP and supply chain planning knowledge with the ability to navigate a complex transformation program, challenge assumptions, and create clarity for both business and IT stakeholders. It is an exciting opportunity to shape the roadmap, influence key architecture decisions, and work close to the core of a long-term transformation.
Job DescriptionYou will ensure that the solution for supply chain planning is aligned with business requirements and the target architecture, and help define informed deviations when needed.
You will translate process industry requirements into future-state architecture and solution designs.
You will document and communicate the solution architecture, including how it connects to business needs and the high-level target architecture.
You will refine the target solution architecture for supply chain planning to support the transition.
You will refine the current solution architecture for supply chain to support the transition journey.
You will contribute to the roadmap for supply chain planning by defining architecture states over time.
You will identify architectural decisions that need to be made and prepare clear decision support material.
You will work closely with supply chain process owners, business experts, project managers, other architects, and the system implementation team.
You will help the business assess where SAP standard solutions can be used.
RequirementsMinimum 5 years' experience as a solution architect
Experience from a solution architect role within Supply Chain Planning E2E, with a business-oriented rather than purely technical profile
Documented experience from supply chain, in particular Planning (strategic, tactical, operational)
Documented experience from at least one big ERP transformation
Documented experience from using SAP for supply chain, including IBP, PPDS and PP/QM
Excellent analytical skills, with the ability to identify the most important architectural questions in a large transition program
Ability to communicate and drive complex topics with management, business experts, architects, and IT stakeholders
Interest and experience in documenting and illustrating architecture
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7902223-2051096". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9961960