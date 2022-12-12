System Engineer Fuel Cell
2022-12-12
Are you our next team member to join us in the journey to be the world leader in sustainable power solutions? We are now recruiting a System Engineer for fuel cell products. We are in the beginning of our journey developing fuel cells for our marine and industrial applications. This means that you will be a part of shaping our future technical solutions within the fuel cell business.
This is what you will be doing
As a System Engineer Fuel Cell, you are a central person to define and build knowledge for fuel cell applications within both marine and industrial power solutions. You will take the technical lead on system level for fuel cell development and will also be responsible for requirement ownership on a top level.
Furthermore, you will be networking within the Volvo Group and shape how we take on this new technology areas for the future. Some of your days will be geographically spent co-located with other Volvo Group teams at Camp X in Gothenburg. Networking and cooperating within the Volvo Group is an important part of the job.
This is you
We believe you are an inspiring and highly motivated person who have some experience from working with fuel cells. You also have experience from design work and technical specifications. You are curious on new technology areas and have the right mind-set and base knowledge to build up a deeper understanding of how a fuel cell and its surrounding systems shall work within a Volvo Penta application.
You also have a university degree or similar in a relevant area.
This is us
At Fuel Cell & Medium Duty Engine department you will join a team of 19 highly skilled engineers responsible for the Volvo Penta design deliverables, design project leadership, market adaptions and maintenance. Except from fuel cells, we are also responsible for the Volvo Penta medium duty combustion engines.
We are a mix of different people with varying background and age. To keep the good spirit within the group we like to do social activities together.
Welcome to join us for a bright & exciting future within Product Development at Volvo Penta!
For more information please contact:
Fredrik Jägersvärd, Manager Fuel Cell & Medium Duty Engine Platform, +46 31 3226022
