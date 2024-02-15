System Engineer Autosar - Automotive
2024-02-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Trollhättan
We are looking for a person with AUTOSAR experience and with a genuine interest for automotive.
To be successful in this role we see that you have several years of experience with different AUTOSAR modules, embedded systems and you also have previous experience within Diagnostics.
You are familiar with Vector tools and have C/C++ programming skills.
You should have previous experience from the automotive industry, good communication skills and able to communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
You are customer oriented and want to work in an international environment with different cultures. You have a strong analytical capability and structural way of working.
Self-driven, flexible in a high-paced environment as well as being a team player are qualities that define you.
You will work in an agile environment with cross functional teams
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry in the area of Gothenburg.
Flexible workplace.
Full time, permantent position.
Company benefits.
Frequent social team activities.
Fixed salary.
Competence/skills
B.Sc. or M.Sc. Degree in Computer Engineering or similar. You should also have industrial experiences from below areas:
Experience with AUTOSAR modules development
C/C++ programming skills.
CANoe, CANalyzer.
ISO14229.
Jira.
Confluence.
Agile.
Experience from Automotive industry.
Personal skills
Customer orientated.
Ambitious and driven.
Result oriented.
Team player.
Social skills.
Organized and structured.
If you feel that this description suits you, don 't hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a consultant engineer.
