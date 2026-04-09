System Engineer
Frontgrade Gaisler AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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Ready to take your expertise to orbit with our world-leading space processor company? Frontgrade Gaisler is looking for a System Engineer to join our growing team in Gothenburg. If you are passionate about space electronics and thrive in working across disciplines to develop complex high-reliability systems, this is a great opportunity to make a real impact in cutting-edge space missions!
What you will do
As a System Engineer you play a key role in the definition, design and development of our advanced system-on-chip processors, single board computers, and electronic systems for space applications. You will work at the system level bridging hardware, software and architecture, ensuring that our solutions meet the demanding requirements of the space environment.
You are involved in the product lifecycle from concept and requirements definition through design, integration and verification, collaborating closely with hardware, software and verification teams.
Your responsibilities:
Define system architecture and requirements for system-on-chip and embedded products.
Lead and contribute to system-level design and trade-off analyses.
Ensure consistency between customer needs, system requirements, integration, hardware and software design, and verification and validation of complex systems.
Work with internal teams and customers to refine specifications and ensure delivery of a successful product.
Contribute to technical investigations and feasibility studies.
Participate in documentation and design reviews throughout the development lifecycle.
Who we believe you are
To succeed in this role you should have experience working at the system level in the aerospace or space industry with a strong understanding of complex electronic systems design and integration.
You are analytical, understand the whole picture including customer needs but also details which are critical, and enjoy solving challenging technical problems in a team environment.
Required qualifications:
M.Sc. or Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or a related field.
Experience in system engineering in space, aerospace, or other high-reliability industries.
Proven ability of teamwork with system level design and development.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Extensive experience with embedded systems, system-on-chip design or single board computers.
Familiarity with relevant backplane standards such as SpaceVPX and/or VNX.
Experience of hardware-software co-design.
It is considered a merit to have the following skills:
Technical coordination of combined hardware and software teams.
Experience with software development and operating systems is considered a strong merit.
Knowledge of space-grade components and radiation-tolerant design.
Experience with system verification and validation in regulated environments.
Familiarity with communication protocols and high-speed interfaces such as Gigabit Ethernet, Time Sensitive Networking and PCIe.
Experience working with international customers or within European space projects.
Strong presentation, documentation and communication skills in English.
Why join Frontgrade Gaisler?
Energetic and diverse space electronic product development colleagues.
Hybrid work model, up to two days per week remote
Private health care insurance and regular health check-ups
Annual wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK
Central office location Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frontgrade Gaisler AB
(org.nr 556660-0994)
Kungsgatan 12 (visa karta
)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9845341